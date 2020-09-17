EC sends firm message to Turkey over new Navtex saying it will raise tensions even more in East Med
Brussels issued a firm warning to Turkey, calling on it to refrain from actions that could lead to a further escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, while also expressing its clear support to Athens in the crisis.
“Turkey’s announcement on Tuesday of the extension of the Navtex for the Yavuz drilling vessel will fuel further tensions and insecurity in the Eastern Mediterranean at a moment when there is an opportunity to pursue immediate de-escalation, and resume dialogue and negotiations, which is the only path towards lasting solutions,” said Peter Stano, lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Mr. Stano stated that “The recent withdrawal of the research vessel Oruç Reis is an important step paving the way for a meaningful dialogue between Greece and Turkey. The EU also calls for a similar decisions as concerns Cyprus.”
