Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Some clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 19C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 35C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-34C. Same weather in Athens, 22C-31C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 18C-29C.