Mike Pompeo and Cavusoglu talk Cyprus, East Mediterranean over phone

15 September 2020
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu had a phone contact with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today.
Among the topics discussed were developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus.

Mike Pompeo was in Cyprus on Saturday, following recent contacts between Donald Trump and Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During Pompeo’s trip he was received by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulidis and then by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis.

Regarding Ankara’s decision not to issue a new Navtex in the Eastern Mediterranean and to return the Oruc Reis to Antalya, Cavusoglu said:

“We did not release any new Navtex because the Oruc Reis needed maintenance. There was no reason for new Navtex under these circumstances. Some people saw this move as a setback, and the country’s opposition thought so, but that is not true.”

Greek and Turkish military officials are expected to meet on Tuesday under the auspices of NATO in Brussels in an attempt to continue the discussion regarding the NATO Secretary General’s proposals.

Recent Comments