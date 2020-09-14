LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

13 September 2020
4 Views

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C. Fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 36C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-34C. Mostly fair in Athens, 23C-33C; the same for Thessaloniki, 19C-30C.

You may be interested

Lesvos: New migrant camp is being constructed (videos)
GREECE
shares61 views
GREECE
shares61 views

Lesvos: New migrant camp is being constructed (videos)

makis - Sep 11, 2020

The shooting range behind Kara Tepe location on the island of Lesvos seems to have been the place that qualified…

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey
POLITICS
shares57 views
POLITICS
shares57 views

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before…

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares60 views
WORLD
shares60 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops –…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Lesvos: New migrant camp is being constructed (videos)
GREECE
shares61 views
GREECE
shares61 views

Lesvos: New migrant camp is being constructed (videos)

makis - Sep 11, 2020

The shooting range behind Kara Tepe location on the island of Lesvos seems to have been the place that qualified to house most of the thousands of…

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey
POLITICS
shares57 views
POLITICS
shares57 views

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Lesvos: New migrant camp is being constructed (videos)
GREECE
shares61 views
GREECE
shares61 views

Lesvos: New migrant camp is being constructed (videos)

makis - Sep 11, 2020

The shooting range behind Kara Tepe location on the island of Lesvos seems to have been the place that qualified to house most of the thousands of…

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey
POLITICS
shares57 views
POLITICS
shares57 views

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments