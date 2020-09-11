Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and on the sidelines of the Euro-Mediterranean Conference, which is being held in Corsica.

The French President clarified, regarding the Turkish provocation, that Europe “does not accept unilateral moves, such as the memorandum signed by Turkey with Libya, violating the maritime rights of Greece. Our goal is an agreement. We, as Europe, want to have a common position in order to have a fruitful dialogue. There is no other choice. At European level, we want clarity, we need to have a clearer voice towards Erdogan”.

In addition, the French President said that Greece was hit very hard by the immigration issue and stressed the need “to show our solidarity”, while announcing that he is talking to Germany to find a solution to the Moria issue.