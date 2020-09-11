LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Lesvos: New migrant camp is being constructed (videos)

11 September 2020
1 Views

The shooting range behind Kara Tepe location on the island of Lesvos seems to have been the place that qualified to house most of the thousands of migrants found on the street after the big fire in Moria camp on Tuesday night and the following ones that resulted in its complete destruction.

You may be interested

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey
POLITICS
shares16 views
POLITICS
shares16 views

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before…

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares26 views
WORLD
shares26 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops –…

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey
POLITICS
shares16 views
POLITICS
shares16 views

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares26 views
WORLD
shares26 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops – and it’s not to the moon. Twenty…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey
POLITICS
shares16 views
POLITICS
shares16 views

Macron: Europe must take a clear position towards Turkey

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The French President Emmanuel Macron once again stood in solidarity with Greece, in statements he made a few hours before the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East
WORLD
shares26 views
WORLD
shares26 views

The first members of Space Force just deployed to the Middle East

Panos - Sep 11, 2020

The U.S. Space Force has marked another milestone for the history books: the first official deployment of its troops – and it’s not to the moon. Twenty…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments