Coronavirus Greece: Record number of cases with 372 new cases

Greece announced today a record number of cases with 372 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 164 are associated with known outbreaks and 21 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

Specifically, the 114 are associated with a known case in the food processing industry in the Prefecture of Pella, 29 are associated with the case of the recycling company in Attica and 21 come from other various known cases of previous days.

The total number of cases is 12.452, of which 55,5% are men, 2.324 (18,7%) are related to travel from abroad and 5.511 (44,3%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 49 people are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, with 12 (24,5%) being women and the rest men. A 87,8% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older, while 167 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

We also have 4 more recorded deaths and 297 deaths in total in the country, 110 (37,0%) being women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 78 years, 96,3% of which had some underlying condition and/or were 70 years old or older.

From January 1st, 2020 until today, in the laboratories that carry out tests for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that systematically report to EODY all the samples they test (positive and negative), a total of 1.082.401 people have been tested.