LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece-Cyprus-Israel signed the tripartite military cooperation program for 2021

10 September 2020
2 Views

In the presence of the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff of (HNDGS) General Konstantinos Floros and the heads of the military delegations of Cyprus and Israel, the program of tripartite military cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel for 2021 was signed on Tuesday.

According to an announcement issued by the HNDGS, a meeting was held at the Ministry of National Defense between the Greek-Cypriot-Israeli delegations.

With the signing of this program, as pointed out in the announcement, the military cooperation between the Armed Forces of the three countries is further enhanced, by joint exercises and operational activities.

You may be interested

French Media: France lends to Greece two state-of-the-art frigates
DEFENCE
shares24 views
DEFENCE
shares24 views

French Media: France lends to Greece two state-of-the-art frigates

Panos - Sep 10, 2020

Information about two state-of-the-art frigates that France will lend to Greece is published by French media. The issue seems to…

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Why the tests have been suspension
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Why the tests have been suspension

Panos - Sep 10, 2020

Scientists have announced the suspension of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of…

Yeni Safak: The military solution is the only solution for the Greek islands
DEFENCE
shares25 views
DEFENCE
shares25 views

Yeni Safak: The military solution is the only solution for the Greek islands

Panos - Sep 10, 2020

Once again, the Turkish pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak provocatively presents to its readers a possible Turkish military intervention in the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
French Media: France lends to Greece two state-of-the-art frigates
DEFENCE
shares24 views
DEFENCE
shares24 views

French Media: France lends to Greece two state-of-the-art frigates

Panos - Sep 10, 2020

Information about two state-of-the-art frigates that France will lend to Greece is published by French media. The issue seems to have been discussed in a telephone conversation…

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Why the tests have been suspension
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Why the tests have been suspension

Panos - Sep 10, 2020

Scientists have announced the suspension of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford after a volunteer developed a serious…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
French Media: France lends to Greece two state-of-the-art frigates
DEFENCE
shares24 views
DEFENCE
shares24 views

French Media: France lends to Greece two state-of-the-art frigates

Panos - Sep 10, 2020

Information about two state-of-the-art frigates that France will lend to Greece is published by French media. The issue seems to have been discussed in a telephone conversation…

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Why the tests have been suspension
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Why the tests have been suspension

Panos - Sep 10, 2020

Scientists have announced the suspension of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford after a volunteer developed a serious…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments