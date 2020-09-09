New communication between Greek & French MoDs, Panagiotopoulos & Parly
New telephone communication is expected today between the Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the French Minister of Defense Florence Parly in order to finalize the supply of a Rafale squadron with a mixed fleet of used and new state-of-the-art aircraft accompanied by a package of new weapons.
According to information from defensereview.gr, the technical report as well as the financial offer of the French aeronautical company Dassault Aviation arrived at the office of the Greek Minister of Defense. The work is hectic since in the meeting on Thursday between Mitsotakis and Macron the issue should be closed at least on a technical level.
Apart from the Rafale deal, the two ministers of defence will discuss the prospect of a revived Belharra frigates agreement, the Follow-On-Support (FOS) for the Mirage-2000s and their weapons, the signing of the sixth modification of the NH90 helicopters, which practically implies the signing of a FOS contract, as well as the re-scheduling of the deliveries for the remaining six helicopters for the Army Air Force.
