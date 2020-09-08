Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts with temperatures between 17C and 36C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 17C and 35C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-34C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 18C-32C.