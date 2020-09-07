Weather Forecast: Fair
1 Views
Fair weather across the country on Sunday, except for some brief clouds in the evening over northern Crete.
Winds to blow northerly, up to between 3-5 Beaufort in western and northern regions. In the rest of the country, winds to blow between 4-6 Beaufort in the Aegean, locally reaching up to 7 Beaufort, but will subside at night.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares74 views
GREECE
shares74 views
Mitsotakis’ message to Erdogan: The provocations stop, the discussions beginmakis - Sep 04, 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few hours after NATO…
DEFENCE
shares63 views
DEFENCE
shares63 views
Erdogan to Merkel: “It is unacceptable for countries to support Greece”, he said during new phone discussionPanos - Sep 04, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and talked about the ongoing crisis between Greece and…
DEFENCE
shares318 views
DEFENCE
shares318 views
Tragedy in the Greek Armed Forces: Paratrooper killed during exercisePanos - Sep 04, 2020
During an exercise of the Greek Special Paratroopers’ Unit (ETA) in Megara on Thursday night, a 34-year-old soldier was swept…
Leave a Comment