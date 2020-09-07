Telephone communication Mitsotakis-Michel: The President of the European Council is coming to Athens

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the President of the Europen Council Charles Michel on Monday.

According to government spokesman Stelios Petsas, the President of the European Council will be in Athens on Tuesday, September 15.

According to the announcement from the Prime Minister’s Press Office, the two men discussed the tense situation in the region due to Turkey’s provocative actions and the European response to them.

“Mr. Michel reiterated the full solidarity of the EU to Greece and Cyprus” concludes the announcement.

It was also announced that the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Emanuel Macron will take place on Thursday morning before the start of the summit of the countries of the European south in Corsica convened by the French President.

Asked about the agenda of the talks at the Mitsotakis-Macron meeting, the government spokesman said that “developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish provocation and Greek-French defense cooperation will be discussed”.

As Mr. Petsas stated, “some first discussions took place for the multilateral conference proposed by Charles Michel. We are waiting for the detailed framework. It goes without saying that Cyprus should be present with all that this it entails for Turkey’s stance”.