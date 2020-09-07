Russia: We are in favor of 12n.m. and the application of international law in narrower seas
The official position of Moscow on territorial waters was expressed by the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, which was published by the Russian embassy in Greece on its official website.
Zakharova recalled that Russia had signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Article 3 of which stipulates that “every state has the right to determine the extent of its territorial waters up to a limit not exceeding 12 nautical miles”.
However, the Russian ministry spokeswoman said “in some cases, countries, for one reason or another, define a narrower territorial sea” and when a territorial sea has to be demarcated between neighboring states, this issue must be addressed in accordance with international law.
In fact, Zakharova states that “the leadership of the Hellenic Republic is well aware of Russia’s opinion on this issue”.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis’ message to Erdogan: The provocations stop, the discussions beginPanos - Sep 07, 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few hours after NATO announced an alleged agreement…
Weather Forecast: FairPanos - Sep 07, 2020
Fair weather across the country on Sunday, except for some brief clouds in the evening over northern Crete. Winds to…
Mitsotakis’ message to Erdogan: The provocations stop, the discussions beginmakis - Sep 04, 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few hours after NATO…
Leave a Comment