Mitsotakis’ message to Erdogan: The provocations stop, the discussions begin

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few hours after NATO announced an alleged agreement for a Greek-Turkish dialogue.

“The provocations stop, the discussions begin”, stated Mr. Mitsotakis to Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo and director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, presenting the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean,

Yang Jiechi, who is in Greece for an official visit, was welcomed at Maximou Palace on Friday morning.

“Of Mr. Erdogan’s many and excessive statements, I hold only one, for the dialogue, and I respond with six clear words: The provocations stop, the discussions begin”, the Prime Minister said.

“Our country can and wants to discuss the issue of maritime zones in the Aegean based on international law without blackmails and without violating logic. Let the threats go away so that the contacts can start”, added Mr. Mitsotakis.

In the meantime, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, delivered a letter from Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the UN Secretary General. The letter presents Ankara’s illegal activity and the threats it poses to stability in the region.