Greek soldiers sing National Anthem as their service in Kastellorizo is over (video)
A video has surfaced showing Greek soldiers leaving the island of Kastellorizo as they are being replaced.
As it is the tradition in recent years, they say goodbye to the island and its people in their own way, singing the Greek National Anthem.
Kastellorizo is in the epicenter of the Greek-Turkish crisis as the two countries are on the verge of war.
Εάν δεν ακούγεται στα δύο χλμ ελάτε να τον ακούσετε από κοντά μογγολια !!!!
🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZFxaX7MsZm
— John Jonnakos (@JohnJonnakos) August 31, 2020
