Greek Defence Minister talks with French counterpart about Rafale, military cooperation – Greek FM to inform UN

The Greek government is engaged in a diplomatic marathon in response to the illegal Turkish actions in the Eastern Mediterranean with the country’s leadership trying to strengthen its positions towards the provocative Turkish stance.

In this context, the Minister of National Defense, Nikos Panagiotopoulos had a conversation of about 20 minutes with his French counterpart Florence Parly, with Athens and Paris expressing their common position on the need to respect international law in the region.

At the same time, according to information by protothema.gr, two Defence Ministers, in addition to the possibility of buying a squadron of French Rafale fighters from the Hellenic Air Force, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Florence Parly also discussed the Follow-On-Support (FOS) contract for the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) Mirage-2000s, the modernization of the Exocet anti-ship missiles and issues related to the SCALP-EG long-range strike missiles.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to New York on Friday, where he will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief him on Turkish aggressiveness.