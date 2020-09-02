LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Defence Minister talks with French counterpart about Rafale, military cooperation – Greek FM to inform UN

2 September 2020
16 Views

The Greek government is engaged in a diplomatic marathon in response to the illegal Turkish actions in the Eastern Mediterranean with the country’s leadership trying to strengthen its positions towards the provocative Turkish stance.

In this context, the Minister of National Defense, Nikos Panagiotopoulos had a conversation of about 20 minutes with his French counterpart Florence Parly, with Athens and Paris expressing their common position on the need to respect international law in the region.

At the same time, according to information by protothema.gr, two Defence Ministers, in addition to the possibility of buying a squadron of French Rafale fighters from the Hellenic Air Force, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Florence Parly also discussed the Follow-On-Support (FOS) contract for the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) Mirage-2000s, the modernization of the Exocet anti-ship missiles and issues related to the SCALP-EG long-range strike missiles.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to New York on Friday, where he will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief him on Turkish aggressiveness.

You may be interested

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, an adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy issues, reached new extremes in his…

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to…

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Die Welt: “Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter” Erdogan asked his generals

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

“Sink a Greek ship or shoot down a fighter”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reportedly asked his generals, according to an…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, an adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy issues, reached new extremes in his attempt to provoke Greece and France. During…

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to ANA. The drop in tourism in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Erdogan’s advisor loses it: “Greece is Lilliput, the Greeks are dwarfs & Turkey is Gulliver”

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Prof. Mesut Hakki Casin, an adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy issues, reached new extremes in his attempt to provoke Greece and France. During…

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Moody’s: Greece can weather a prolonged tourism decline

Panos - Sep 02, 2020

Most European sovereigns, including Greece, can weather a prolonged tourism slump, Moody’s said in a statement on Monday, according to ANA. The drop in tourism in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments