Coronavirus Greece: 207 new cases – Vaccine results in October, says Tsiodras

On Tuesday, 207 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Greece, of which 20 were detected after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 10.524, of which 55,5% are men.

A total of 2.112 (20,1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 4.710 (44,8%) are related to an already known case, while 38 of our fellow citizens are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 10 (26,3%) are women and the rest are men.

The 94,7% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older while 153 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, we have 5 more recorded deaths and 271 deaths in total in the country, 97 (35,8%) of which are women and the rest are men. The median age was 78 years and 95,9% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and above.

As Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said during the briefing on the course of the pandemic, 97 of the 207 cases were detected in Attica. At the same time, he explained that the health authorities are still concerned about the cases in closed structures for immigrants. The virus does not discriminate, he noted, referring to the spread.

As he said, results from studies on the vaccine are expected in October. “I would not like to see the vaccine as a cause for political controversy”, he said, adding that there was already a lot of fake news circulating around the world.