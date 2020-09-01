Hot and humid weather forecast
Hot and sunny weather with higher humidity is forecast on Tuesday, especially in the west.
Winds north, northwesterly 3-6 Beaufort. Temperatures may climb as high as 41C and will range from 18C to 39C in the north, between 20C and possibly even 41C on the western mainland, with islands and coastal areas up to 4C cooler. Same along on the eastern mainland and Evia, starting from a low of 19C. Sunny with temperatures between 23C and 36C on the Aegean islands. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 21C to 38C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 20C and 37C.
