Army dog who charged through a hail of machine-gun fire & tackled Al-Qaeda fighter will receive animal Medal of Honor

1 September 2020
A dog who braved a barrage of Al-Qaeda machine-gun fire to save soldiers’ lives is to be given the animal equivalent of a Medal of Honor.

Kuno, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, is to receive the PDSA Dickin Medal for Valour, in recognition of his courage during a raid on an Al-Qaeda compound in Afganistan, in 2019.

Kuno accompanied the elite British Special Boat Service (SBS) and local forces in the raid when they came under attack from an insurgent bombarding them with grenades and machine-gun fire, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD). The i paper named the location as Afghanistan.

The soldiers, unable to move without taking injuries, stalled the raid. But Kuno leaped into action and broke the deadlock, according to the MoD.

Source: Insider

Recent Comments