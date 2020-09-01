Army dog who charged through a hail of machine-gun fire & tackled Al-Qaeda fighter will receive animal Medal of Honor
A dog who braved a barrage of Al-Qaeda machine-gun fire to save soldiers’ lives is to be given the animal equivalent of a Medal of Honor.
Kuno, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, is to receive the PDSA Dickin Medal for Valour, in recognition of his courage during a raid on an Al-Qaeda compound in Afganistan, in 2019.
Kuno accompanied the elite British Special Boat Service (SBS) and local forces in the raid when they came under attack from an insurgent bombarding them with grenades and machine-gun fire, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD). The i paper named the location as Afghanistan.
The soldiers, unable to move without taking injuries, stalled the raid. But Kuno leaped into action and broke the deadlock, according to the MoD.
Source: Insider
You may be interested
New Turkish NAVTEX for “Oruc Reis” – They send it closer to Rhodes & Kastellorizo (maps)Panos - Sep 01, 2020
Turkey escalates tensions yet again as it issued a new NAVTEX for seismic surveys of the “Oruc Reis“. The illegal…
Game changer: Greek-French agreement for Rafale jet fighters?Panos - Sep 01, 2020
According to government sources, Greece will spend 10 billion Euros to enhance the Hellenic Armed Forces. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…
Hot and humid weather forecastPanos - Sep 01, 2020
Hot and sunny weather with higher humidity is forecast on Tuesday, especially in the west. Winds north, northwesterly 3-6 Beaufort.…
Leave a Comment