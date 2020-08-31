Cavusoglu: “Oruc Reis” will remain in the Eastern Mediterranean for another 3 months

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Saturday afternoon that the Turkish survey ship Oruc Reis will remain in the eastern Mediterranean for 90 more days.

Twenty-four hours after the ultimatum sent by the EU for sanctions, Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Ankara has no intention to retreat from the Greek and Cypriot continental shelf and noted that a series segmented NAVTEX will be issued for the seismological survey for each area separately and on different dates.

As he clarified, the first NAVTEX will concern surveys in western areas (areas of Turkish-Libyan memorandum) and at the end of the 3 month period Oruc Reis will approach the Turkish mainland.

The Turkish Foreign Minister continued the usual tactic of threats, describing as a cause of war (Casus Belli) any possible expansion of the Greek territorial waters in the Aegean. In particular, he noted that Ankara is not annoyed by their expansion in the Ionian Sea.

“Greece acts as it wants where it has rights. This does not concern us. However, in the Aegean they cannot extend their borders to 12 miles. This is a cause of war. We are not going to allow Greece to extend its territorial waters from 6 to 12 miles. I say it very clearly”, said the head of the Turkish diplomacy.