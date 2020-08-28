LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

28 August 2020
Fair weather with higher temperatures are forecast for Friday. Northerly winds up to 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Temperatures ranging from 21C to 38C in northern parts, with some clouds in the afternoon.

