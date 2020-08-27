LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

27 August 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.

