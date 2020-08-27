US President Trumps calls PM Mitsotakis a second time

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a second time, after the two leaders had spoken on the phone, again on the initiative of the US President.

The contact was made after the US President talked with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the crisis that has developed in the Eastern Mediterranean after Turkey sent a survey vessel into Greek territorial waters.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump intervened in the rising tensions between Greece and Turkey in the region, calling both the Greek Prime Minister and the Turkish President, with the talks with both leaders reportedly focusing on ways to de-escalate the situation.

As journalist Alexis Papachelas revealed on SKAI TV on Thursday night, immediately after the phone call to Erdogan, a second phone call to the Greek Prime Minister followed. In this, Donald Trump informed Mr. Mitsotakis about what he had discussed with the Turkish president.

Although details about the content of the discussion are few according to the Greek PM’s Office, government sources told protothema.gr that the American president wants de-escalation.