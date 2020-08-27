LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EU Foreign Affairs Minister on hot mic: Turks are very upset with Greek-Egyptian agreement

27 August 2020
A hot mic picked up Josep Borrell, the EU’s Minister for Foreign Affairs telling German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer that the Turks were extremely upset with the EEZ maritime delimitation agreement between Greece and Egypt.

“The Turks are very upset with Greece’s agreement with Egypt”, the EU top diplomat said in what he thought was a private conversation with Mrs. Kramp-Karrenbauer without realising a microphone was still switched on at the Informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers in Berlin on Wednesday.

Asked on Wednesday by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy how the contacts with Athens and Ankara had gone, the German Defence Minister replied: “It is difficult. A little smoother with the Greek side, but very difficult with the Turkish side “. Mr. Borell said the Turkish side did not trust Greece with the German Minister replying Chancellor Merkel would brief Turkish President Erdogan on Friday.

