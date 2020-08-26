LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

President Trump calls PM Mitsotakis on crisis with Turkey

26 August 2020
1 Views

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the southeastern Mediterranean.

The Greek PM thanked the American President for his interest and for the communication that took place as the Republican Party Convention is in full swing.

The prime minister raised the issue of Turkey’s destabilising actions, which are putting at risk the peace and stability in the wider region and testing the cohesion of NATO.

Mr. Mitsotakis stressed that Greece is ready to contribute substantially to the de-escalation, provided that Turkey will immediately stop its provocative actions.

The telephone contact between the two leaders comes amid ongoing Turkish provocations and acquires great importance, as it demonstrates that Washington is constantly monitoring developments in the southeastern Mediterranean region and is concerned about Ankara’s activities.

You may be interested

For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!

Panos - Aug 26, 2020

Black holes don’t glow – in fact, they’re famous for doing the opposite. But if they’re actively devouring material from the…

The State Department has a Turkey problem – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares22 views
DEFENCE
shares22 views

The State Department has a Turkey problem – Analysis

Panos - Aug 26, 2020

By any reasonable metric, Turkey is a rogue regime. Put aside the 46-year occupation of northern Cyprus with its ethnic…

Direct threat from Cavusoglu in front of Maas: Next time we will not have an accident
DEFENCE
shares29 views
DEFENCE
shares29 views

Direct threat from Cavusoglu in front of Maas: Next time we will not have an accident

Panos - Aug 26, 2020

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a reference to the incident between the Turkish frigate “Kemal Reis” and the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!

Panos - Aug 26, 2020

Black holes don’t glow – in fact, they’re famous for doing the opposite. But if they’re actively devouring material from the space around them, that material can blaze…

The State Department has a Turkey problem – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares22 views
DEFENCE
shares22 views

The State Department has a Turkey problem – Analysis

Panos - Aug 26, 2020

By any reasonable metric, Turkey is a rogue regime. Put aside the 46-year occupation of northern Cyprus with its ethnic cleansing and open theft of resources. Ignore also…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

For the first time ever astronomers have witnessed a Black Hole “blink”!

Panos - Aug 26, 2020

Black holes don’t glow – in fact, they’re famous for doing the opposite. But if they’re actively devouring material from the space around them, that material can blaze…

The State Department has a Turkey problem – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares22 views
DEFENCE
shares22 views

The State Department has a Turkey problem – Analysis

Panos - Aug 26, 2020

By any reasonable metric, Turkey is a rogue regime. Put aside the 46-year occupation of northern Cyprus with its ethnic cleansing and open theft of resources. Ignore also…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments