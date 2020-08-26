President Trump calls PM Mitsotakis on crisis with Turkey
US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the southeastern Mediterranean.
The Greek PM thanked the American President for his interest and for the communication that took place as the Republican Party Convention is in full swing.
The prime minister raised the issue of Turkey’s destabilising actions, which are putting at risk the peace and stability in the wider region and testing the cohesion of NATO.
Mr. Mitsotakis stressed that Greece is ready to contribute substantially to the de-escalation, provided that Turkey will immediately stop its provocative actions.
The telephone contact between the two leaders comes amid ongoing Turkish provocations and acquires great importance, as it demonstrates that Washington is constantly monitoring developments in the southeastern Mediterranean region and is concerned about Ankara’s activities.
