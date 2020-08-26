LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 168 the new cases, one fatality

26 August 2020
A total of 168 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, of which 20 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 8.987, of which 55,4% are men, while 1.910 (21,3%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 4.074 (45,3%) are related to an already known case.

Of the 145 domestic cases, 11 are related to a recent trip within the country.

A total of 31 patients are intubated. Their median age is 66 years, 9 (29,0%) are women and the rest are men,  38,7% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.

Finally, 143 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.

Recent Comments