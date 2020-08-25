Education Minister Kerameos says date of opening of schools to be announced on September 1
Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameos announced that schools would open with increased preventive Covid-19 measures, based on the experts recommendations.
In an extra-ordinary press briefing on Monday, the Minister underlined that the decisions as to the exact date of the opening of schools would be reached on September 1, adding that use of a mask by both students and teachers at schools was obligatory.
Mrs. Kerameos said that everyone had to put an efforts, showing perseverance and adaptability.
As the minister said, the decisions are based on updates data provided by the expert Covid-19 team and were subject to change depending on the new information coming to light. She added that although it was initially decided that the classes would start on September 7, there may be an extension and the final decisions will be made on September 1.
