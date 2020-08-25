Covid-19 Greece – Cases drop to 170 on Monday

The confirmed coronavirus cases for Monday in Greece dropped to 170, as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced.

In terms of geographical distribution Attica accounted for 51 cases.

According to the latest announcement of EODY, out of the 170 cases, 27 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases stands at 8,819, with men accounting for 55.3%. There were no deaths recorded.

Of the cases on Monday, 1,886 (21.4%) are linked to travel from abroad, while 4,009 (45.5%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 31 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years. Nine (29.0%) are women and the rest are men. 38.7% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 143 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Total number of deaths reached 242 in the country, after two more people died. Of the fatalities, 84 (34.7%) were women and the rest were men. The median age of our dying fellow citizens was 77 years and 94.6% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 and over.