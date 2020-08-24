Stricter Covid-19 restrictive measures for Lesvos announced
Greek authorities have announced the implementation of extra-ordinary measures for the island of Lesvos for the control of the spread of the Covid-19.
Based on the new epidemiological data regarding thee island, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias and the Secretary General of Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou, a decided enforce the following restrictive measures to mitigate the effects of the spread the virus:
-A ban on the operation of restaurants and entertainment venues from midnight until 7 in the morning
-A maximum of 50 people for all public and social events and gatherings, except those to which special rules apply, such as in restaurants, theatres, cinemas
The above restrictive measures are valid for 8 days from Monday 24-08-2020 at 06.00 until Tuesday 01-09-2020 at 06.00.
The following areas are in a similar regime of restrictive measures:
The regions of Crete, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Attica,
the Regional Units of Thessaloniki, Larissa, Corfu, Karditsa, Pella, Pieria and
the Municipalities of Santorini, Volos, Katerini, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos.
