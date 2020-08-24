LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Local finds rare giant 8kg mushroom in Kastoria (photos)

24 August 2020
If you are a lover of mushrooms, then this will definitely wet your appetite, possibly for a long time to come…

An extremely rare giant mushroom, weighing more than 8 kg, was found by a resident of Argos Orestikos, western Macedonia, in a forest area of ​​the community of Zoni Voio.

Local Michalis Lalos had visited the village of Argos Orestikos for a few days on the occasion of the 15th of August celebrations. On a trip to the forest of the area, he stumbled across (more like crashed into) and collected a gigantic mushroom that weighed over 8 kg. To be precise, its weight is 8 kilos and 150 grams.

Dozens of mushroom species thrive in the area, but this one, mainly due to its size, is an extremely rare case. In fact, Michalis Lalos transported his impressive find to the village square, where it quickly became the focus of attention by the residents and the summer visitors of the community.

