Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 284 new cases recorded

24 August 2020
The confirmed coronavirus cases for Sunday were 284, as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced.

In terms of geographical distribution, Attica accounted for 90 cases, while Thessaloniki had 77 cases.

According to the latest announcement of EODY, out of the 284 cases, 17 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases stands at 8,664, of which 55.2% are men

Of the cases on Sunday, 1,852 (21.4%) are linked to travel from abroad, while 3,940 (45.5%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 31 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years. Eight (25.8%) are women and the rest are men. 41.9% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 143 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Total number of deaths reached 242 in the country, after two more people died. Of the fatalities, 84 (34.7%) were women and the rest were men. The median age of our dying fellow citizens was 77 years and 94.6% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 and over.

