Covid-19 Greece – Concerns over death of 52-year old with no underlying health issues

Two more victims were added to the Covid-19 death toll in Greece, bringing the number to 238, with experts particularly alarmed about one of the cases as the middle-aged male did not suffer from any underlying conditions.

A 52-year-old man from Kavala with no apparent underlying health issues died Friday morning after he was admitted to the Special Infections Unit of the University General Hospital of Alexandroupolis on July 26, after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The victim was working in a supermarket in the area of ​​Kavala during a period when there was increased concern in the local community of a rising number of cases.

On August 7, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit as his health deteriorated rapidly, and this morning, at 08:40 am. he finally lost the battle for life.

The fact that the 52-year-old did not suffer from any underlying diseases has alarmed doctors, with the representative of the Ministry of Health, infectious specialist Sotiris Tsiodras already becoming aware of the worrying death.

The second victim was an 85-year-old woman who was hospitalised in the ICU of the University General Hospital of Larissa. She died due to complications from the new coronavirus. The 85-year-old suffered from atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure and diabetes.