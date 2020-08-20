LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

20 August 2020
1 Views

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.

You may be interested

Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19

makis - Aug 19, 2020

Greek authorities announced a series of stricter measures concerning the island of Mykonos and the region of Halkidiki to contain…

“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professor
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professor

Panos - Aug 19, 2020

Brooklyn College Professor of Math Education Laurie Rubel argued on Twitter that the mathematical equation 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist…

Elon Musk gains $8 billion in a day to become the 4th richest man in the world
FINANCE
shares40 views
FINANCE
shares40 views

Elon Musk gains $8 billion in a day to become the 4th richest man in the world

Panos - Aug 19, 2020

Elon Musk’s financial upswing shows no signs of slowing. The outspoken entrepreneur is now the world’s fourth-richest person after Tesla…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19

makis - Aug 19, 2020

Greek authorities announced a series of stricter measures concerning the island of Mykonos and the region of Halkidiki to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Following…

“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professor
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professor

Panos - Aug 19, 2020

Brooklyn College Professor of Math Education Laurie Rubel argued on Twitter that the mathematical equation 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.” Rubel’s tweet was retweeted and promoted…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19

makis - Aug 19, 2020

Greek authorities announced a series of stricter measures concerning the island of Mykonos and the region of Halkidiki to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Following…

“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professor
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professor

Panos - Aug 19, 2020

Brooklyn College Professor of Math Education Laurie Rubel argued on Twitter that the mathematical equation 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.” Rubel’s tweet was retweeted and promoted…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments