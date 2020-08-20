Kikilias: We will have a difficult autumn
Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias expressed the opinion that we will have a difficult autumn due to the coronavirus and left open the possibility for additional measures in social welfare structures, speaking to SKAI radio on Thursday.
“People working at nursing homes should be tested for coronavirus immediately after they return from holidays” said Kikilias.
He referred to the steadily increasing incidents in the last days he urged again, especially the young, to wear face masks and keep the distances.
You may be interested
Exclusive photo of hole in Turkish warship from collision with Greek frigatePanos - Aug 20, 2020
Protothema.gr exclusively brings to light photos of the damage the Turkish warship ship Kemal Ries sustained after it carried out…
PM Mitsotakis to CNN’s Amanpour: Turkey’s challenges will not remain unanswered by EuropePanos - Aug 20, 2020
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Turkey to stop unilateral actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and start talks with…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Aug 20, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds…
Leave a Comment