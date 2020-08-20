Covid-19 Greece – 269 new cases

The confirmed coronavirus cases for Thursday were 269, as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced.

In terms of geographical distribution, Attica accounted for 90 cases, while Thessaloniki had 77 cases.

According to the latest announcement of EODY, out of the 269 cases, 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases stands at 7,934, of which 55.3% are men

Of the cases on Thursday, 1,783 (22.5%) are linked to travel from abroad, while 3,658 (46.1%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 30 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years. Seven (23.3%) are women and the rest are men. 46.7% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 140 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Total number of deaths reached 235 in the country. Of those who died, 82 (34.9%) were women and the rest were men. The median age of our dying fellow citizens was 77 years and 95.3% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 and over.