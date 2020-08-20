LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Archbishop Elpidoforos of America delivers benediction at DNC

20 August 2020
Archbishop Elpidoforos of America delivered a benediction-speech on Wednesday night with a unifying message in line with the central slogan “We the People” of the Democratic National Convention. The Archbishop called on the listeners to “fight against injustice, inequality and hatred.”

The program of the third day of the conference included important speeches, including those of Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“Our merciful and loving God, as we gather with a clear mind and a pure heart for the sake of the nation and its future, we pray for the light of your presence to shine in the electors of this conference, and to Vice President Joe Biden for the highest office in the country.” .

“As we face the future as one American nation, bring us to our best selves and inspire our better angels in peace, in fairness and in generosity, that we may fight against injustice, inequality and hatred. That we may achieve a common good, a greater good, in the name of the Holy Trinity we pray, amen.

We pray in the name of the Holy Trinity. Amen”.

