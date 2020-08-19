LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

19 August 2020
3 Views
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a day
GREECE
shares47 views
GREECE
shares47 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a day

makis - Aug 18, 2020

There was a jump in the new cases of coronavirus recorded today as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY)…

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to address the Democratic National Convention
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to address the Democratic National Convention

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is among the religious figures to be addressing the Democratic National Convention, according to a list…

Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says
GREECE
shares41 views
GREECE
shares41 views

Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said 83% of the coronavirus cases in Greece are domestic and have been…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a day
GREECE
shares47 views
GREECE
shares47 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a day

makis - Aug 18, 2020

There was a jump in the new cases of coronavirus recorded today as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 269 in the last 24 hours.…

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to address the Democratic National Convention
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to address the Democratic National Convention

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is among the religious figures to be addressing the Democratic National Convention, according to a list of names released by the DNC. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a day
GREECE
shares47 views
GREECE
shares47 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 269 cases reported in a day

makis - Aug 18, 2020

There was a jump in the new cases of coronavirus recorded today as the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 269 in the last 24 hours.…

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to address the Democratic National Convention
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to address the Democratic National Convention

Panos - Aug 18, 2020

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is among the religious figures to be addressing the Democratic National Convention, according to a list of names released by the DNC. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments