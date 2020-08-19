PM Mitsotakis briefs Australian PM Morrison on Turkish provocations on the phone
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over the phone on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the the Prime Minister’s Press Office, during the conversation, the two leaders discussed the two countries’ cooperation in international organisations.
In addition, Mr. Mitsotakis briefed the Prime Minister of Australia on the Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.
