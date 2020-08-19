Parties, public gatherings completely banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki to contain spread of Covid-19
Greek authorities announced a series of stricter measures concerning the island of Mykonos and the region of Halkidiki to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Following an extraordinary meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias in consultation with Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and by decision of the Secretary General of Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou it was decided that due to urgent public reasons and in an effort to mitigate a serious risk to public health the following measures would take effect:
● Suspension of any kind of event such as live parties, trade fairs, processions, public markets, etc.
● Prohibition of any kind of gathering of citizens over 9 people for any reason, both in public and in private
● The maximum number of people in dining areas per table would be up to 4, unless they are first degree relatives where up to 6 people are allowed
● The use of masks is mandatory both outdoors and indoors
The ban on the operation of all health-related stores is already in force from 12 midnight until 07.00 the next day.
The aforementioned restrictive measures are valid for 10 days from Friday 21-08-2020 and time 06.00 until Monday 31-8-2020 and time 06.00.
You may be interested
“2+2=4” is racist and white supremacy, says College professorPanos - Aug 19, 2020
Brooklyn College Professor of Math Education Laurie Rubel argued on Twitter that the mathematical equation 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist…
Elon Musk gains $8 billion in a day to become the 4th richest man in the worldPanos - Aug 19, 2020
Elon Musk’s financial upswing shows no signs of slowing. The outspoken entrepreneur is now the world’s fourth-richest person after Tesla…
PM Mitsotakis briefs Australian PM Morrison on Turkish provocations on the phonePanos - Aug 19, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over the phone on Tuesday. According to a statement released…
Leave a Comment