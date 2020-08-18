Covid-19 – Greece is 132nd in cases per 1 million inhabitants, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias says

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said 83% of the coronavirus cases in Greece are domestic and have been caused by not observing the measures in places of high crowd density, during the briefing on the Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“We are not relaxing the measures. The transmission is due to domestic traffic and non-compliance. The measures for social distances, masks, hygiene measures, schedules must be strictly observed “, added the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection.

He also announced that there will be a special protocol for the workplaces in the coming days as well as timely information for the schools.

“Any relaxation opens the door to the virus. Let’s not help the virus spread. The way to close the door is to follow the measures,” said Mr. Hardalias.

“Is tourism responsible for the rise in cases? No. With the plf system, the recorded imported cases are 615 in 319,000 checks from July 1 at entrances of the country from which 2,597,000 people have entered”, explained Mr. Hardalias.

According to the data presented by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, “Greece is ranked 132nd per 1 million inhabitants in cases and 128th in deaths per 1 million inhabitants”.

Mr. Hardalias reiterated that “we are seeing an increase in cases among young people” and clarified that “we do not discriminate in areas. The measures are for the protection of the residents and the vacationers “.