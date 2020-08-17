Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C. Mostly fair in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 19C and 37C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-35C. Fair in Athens, 22C-35C. Cloudy in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 21C-32C.
You may be interested
New Covid-19 restrictive measures announcedmakis - Aug 14, 2020
The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias is announcing a series of new measures to curb the resurgence of…
Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)Panos - Aug 14, 2020
Prayers at Hagia Sophia sparked new coronavirus cases in Turkey as preventive measures were not strictly followed during the congregational…
French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)Panos - Aug 14, 2020
The Greek and French navies took part in a joint exercise on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the framework of…
Leave a Comment