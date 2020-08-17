Greek female reporter collapses on air
The panel of Ant-1 TV’s morning show “Summer Together” were momentarily stunned when a female presenter collapsed live on the set.
Presenter Konstantina Klokotara was standing with two other male colleagues as a report was in progress when she fainted and fell to the floor.
Her colleagues immediately rushed to her aid as the camera cut to the link.
Medical professional Matina Pagoni was at the moment among the panel and provided the young reporter with first aid. The incident was followed by a commercial break, while when they returned to the air, Panagiotis Stathis assured that Konstantina Klokotara is in good health.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 217 new cases of coronavirus recordedPanos - Aug 17, 2020
The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 217 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Sunday. Two more fatalities…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Aug 17, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds…
New Covid-19 restrictive measures announcedmakis - Aug 14, 2020
The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias is announcing a series of new measures to curb the resurgence of…
Leave a Comment