Covid-19 Greece – 217 new cases of coronavirus recorded
The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 217 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Sunday. Two more fatalities were recorded today, bringing the death toll to 228.
15 cases were detected during the checks carried out at the country’s entrance gates.
The total number of cases is 7,075 of which 55.2% are men. 1,667 (23.6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 3,353 (47.4%) are related to an already known case.
24 patients are being treated by intubation, including a 17-year-old girl with no apparent underlying diseases. Their median age is 63 years old, 8 (33.3%) being women and the rest men. 50.0% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 136 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
