5.2 earthquake hits off island of Hydra
A 5.2 earthquake on the Richter scale has hit off the island of Hydra. The island is one of the Saronic Islands of Greece, located in the Aegean Sea between the Myrtoan Sea and the Argolic Gulf. The earthquake hit at 10:27 am.
According to the Geodynamic Seismological Institute, the quake occurred 53 km southeast of Hydra, while the focal depth is located at 90 km.
The tremor was felt in some parts of Attica. Experts said there was no reason for concern.
You may be interested
Greek female reporter collapses on airPanos - Aug 17, 2020
The panel of Ant-1 TV’s morning show “Summer Together” were momentarily stunned when a female presenter collapsed live on the…
Covid-19 Greece – 217 new cases of coronavirus recordedPanos - Aug 17, 2020
The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 217 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Sunday. Two more fatalities…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Aug 17, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds…
Leave a Comment