New Covid-19 restrictive measures announced
The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias is announcing a series of new measures to curb the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases in Greece.
Among the restrictive measures announced, there will be a limit of 50 people at social events in specific areas, while special extra measures apply for the islands of Paros and Antiparos, as well as Poros standards.
“Young people should to take responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones”, Mr. Hardalias said in the press meeting.
He also announced that clubs, bars and all kinds of entertainment venues in Attica will close from 12 midnight to 7 in the morning for the period until August 23.
You may be interested
Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)Panos - Aug 14, 2020
Prayers at Hagia Sophia sparked new coronavirus cases in Turkey as preventive measures were not strictly followed during the congregational…
French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)Panos - Aug 14, 2020
The Greek and French navies took part in a joint exercise on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the framework of…
Greece and Turkey are on a warpath, German Tagesspiegel warnsPanos - Aug 14, 2020
In an op-ed piece, German newspaper Tagesspiegel expresses the certainty that NATO will eventually be compelled to act as a…
Leave a Comment