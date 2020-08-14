New Covid-19 restrictive measures announced

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias is announcing a series of new measures to curb the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases in Greece.

Among the restrictive measures announced, there will be a limit of 50 people at social events in specific areas, while special extra measures apply for the islands of Paros and Antiparos, as well as Poros standards.

“Young people should to take responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones”, Mr. Hardalias said in the press meeting.

He also announced that clubs, bars and all kinds of entertainment venues in Attica will close from 12 midnight to 7 in the morning for the period until August 23.