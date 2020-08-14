LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

New Covid-19 restrictive measures announced

15 August 2020
4 Views

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias is announcing a series of new measures to curb the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases in Greece.

Among the restrictive measures announced, there will be a limit of 50 people at social events in specific areas, while special extra measures apply for the islands of Paros and Antiparos, as well as Poros standards.

“Young people should to take responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones”, Mr. Hardalias said in the press meeting.

He also announced that clubs, bars and all kinds of entertainment venues in Attica will close from 12 midnight to 7 in the morning for the period until August 23.

You may be interested

Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)

Panos - Aug 14, 2020

Prayers at Hagia Sophia sparked new coronavirus cases in Turkey as preventive measures were not strictly followed during the congregational…

French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)
DEFENCE
shares19 views
DEFENCE
shares19 views

French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)

Panos - Aug 14, 2020

The Greek and French navies took part in a joint exercise on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the framework of…

Greece and Turkey are on a warpath, German Tagesspiegel warns
DEFENCE
shares27 views
DEFENCE
shares27 views

Greece and Turkey are on a warpath, German Tagesspiegel warns

Panos - Aug 14, 2020

In an op-ed piece, German newspaper Tagesspiegel expresses the certainty that NATO will eventually be compelled to act as a…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)

Panos - Aug 14, 2020

Prayers at Hagia Sophia sparked new coronavirus cases in Turkey as preventive measures were not strictly followed during the congregational worship, according to health professionals. Around 350,000…

French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)
DEFENCE
shares19 views
DEFENCE
shares19 views

French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)

Panos - Aug 14, 2020

The Greek and French navies took part in a joint exercise on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the framework of the ongoing military cooperation between the two…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Hagia Sophia prayers in Turkey sparked new Covid-19 cases, experts say (video)

Panos - Aug 14, 2020

Prayers at Hagia Sophia sparked new coronavirus cases in Turkey as preventive measures were not strictly followed during the congregational worship, according to health professionals. Around 350,000…

French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)
DEFENCE
shares19 views
DEFENCE
shares19 views

French and Greek warships in joint naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean (photos-video)

Panos - Aug 14, 2020

The Greek and French navies took part in a joint exercise on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the framework of the ongoing military cooperation between the two…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments