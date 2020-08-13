PM Mitsotakis on crisis with Turkey: No provocation will remain unanswered

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the Greek people regarding the ongoing crisis between Greece and Turkey over the past days.

“Greece is a proud and powerful country. A member of the European family and pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. We remain steadfastly committed to the principles of International Law and the rules of good neighbourliness. We seek bridges of peace, good faith and cooperation with all.

Our homeland is not threatened or blackmailed. And that is exactly why he does not succumb to threats and blackmail. Nor, however, do we tolerate provocative actions.”

“We are not afraid of dialogue, even the most difficult one, because we have faith in the legitimacy of our positions. But dialogue with provocations and in a climate of tension is obviously pointless.

Turkey’s reaction to the perfectly legal EEZ delimitation agreement with Egypt shows, unfortunately, that it cannot reconcile with the European principles of the 21st century. And that it remains attached to the logic of coercion and intimidation. Logic that belongs to other eras.

With this attitude, however, it also proves the pretentious nature of its supposed readiness for dialogue. Why, how is it possible for a perfectly legal agreement of one state with another to be used by a third state as a pretext to withdraw from exploratory contacts before they even restart?

While at the same, in fact, Turkey itself signed with the Administration of Tripoli, in Libya, a non-existent and illegal memorandum. And which, with the repeated provocations, tests the endurance of Greece and Europe.

The militarisation of the situation by Turkey is also an admission of the absence of legally strong positions. Because the projection of power is nothing but an attempt to compensate for its weakness in matters of law.

Responding to the development of its fleet, we also deployed our fleet, putting our Armed Forces on alert. I am sure that all Greeks have the same absolute confidence in the capabilities of our Armed Forces that I have.

We are not alone in this effort. The immediate response of the European Union to our request for the convening of the Foreign Affairs Council confirms that the issue does not only concern Greek-Turkish relations. But also the relations of the whole of Europe with Turkey.

Continuing, therefore, the policy of aggressive provocations, the only path that Turkey opens is that of strong sanctions against it. And this at the same time that powerful states, with significant global and regional power, have aligned with our legally just positions.

I emphasize again: We are responding, nit provoking. And we firmly hope that logic will finally prevail in our neighboring country.

A dialogue based on International Law and mutual respect for the one dispute that is the subject of discussion and possible recourse to an international court: The delimitation of Maritime Zones in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

We do not raise flags of opportunity. We raise the attitude of responsibility and legitimacy. Why not make a serious foreign policy with propaganda photos from non-existent seismic surveys. Nor with nationalist frenzy towards controlled media.

Let everyone know: The risk of an accident lurks when so many forces are concentrated in a limited area. And the responsibility in such a case will be borne by the one who causes these conditions.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to international legitimacy and the power of diplomacy to resolve even the most complex issues.

We will never be the first to raise tensions. But self-restraint is only one aspect of our strength.

No provocation will go unanswered. We have, moreover, proved it in practice. And we will prove it again if necessary.

