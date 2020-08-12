Greek-Turkish crisis: FM Dendias to hold urgent meeting with U.S Secretary of State Pompeo

Greece is intensifying its diplomatic counter-response in an effort to neutralise Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In this context, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo will meet on Friday in Vienna.

The two ministers will meet against the backdrop of the crisis playing out in the past days in the eastern Mediterranean with the survey ship Oruc Reis and an escorting flotilla of Turkish warships sailing in and out of Greek territorial waters.

Earlier on Wednesday Israel expressed its full support to the Greek positions vis-à-vis the Turkish claims, through a statement issued by its Embassy in Athens.