LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Demand for sex dolls on the rise amid Covid-19 pandemic

12 August 2020
18 Views

The sales of sex dolls has seen a steep rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, as single men are trying to grapple with the new harsh realities of lock-down and home quarantines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while complying with the strict rules of self-isolation imposed by many governments across the globe.

People are increasingly avoiding intimate contact with each other during this unprecedented period, exacerbating feelings of depression and loneliness. This weird new way of life has resulted in them resorting to safer ways of releasing their urges and venting their “frustrations”. Namely, using sex dolls…

In an interview with Yahoo News, Australian Ryan James, the owner of a sex doll company, said that people’s interest in sex dolls during this time notably increased. In the last few months, there was a tremendous jump in the sales of dolls.

Ryan James runs a side business supplying adult toys and sex dolls, or as he calls them, “companion dolls or love dolls”.

“We have definitely seen a jump in sales in recent months of our dolls,” he told Yahoo News Australia.

After starting the online business about two years ago, he says the company has seen a roughly 35 per cent increase in traffic to its website during the pandemic.

“What we’ve seen in recent months is definitely an increase in our website clicks,” Mr Ryan said. “And also inquiries, there’s been tonnes of emails to look at.

“The past eight weeks tracking, we’ve seen a 35 per cent increase in web volume.”

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day

Panos - Aug 12, 2020

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 196 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Tuesday. The total number…

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football

Panos - Aug 12, 2020

After an involuntary months-long break, the European football season is hitting the final stretch this week, as both the UEFA…

Greek-Turkish crisis: FM Dendias to hold urgent meeting with U.S Secretary of State Pompeo
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Greek-Turkish crisis: FM Dendias to hold urgent meeting with U.S Secretary of State Pompeo

Panos - Aug 12, 2020

Greece is intensifying its diplomatic counter-response in an effort to neutralise Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean. In this context,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day

Panos - Aug 12, 2020

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 196 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Tuesday. The total number of cases is 5,942 of which 54.9%…

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football

Panos - Aug 12, 2020

After an involuntary months-long break, the European football season is hitting the final stretch this week, as both the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day

Panos - Aug 12, 2020

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 196 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Tuesday. The total number of cases is 5,942 of which 54.9%…

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football

Panos - Aug 12, 2020

After an involuntary months-long break, the European football season is hitting the final stretch this week, as both the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments