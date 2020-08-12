LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

$200-million super-yacht ‘Olivia O’ visits Ithaca (photos-video)

12 August 2020
Super-yacht Olivia O has been recently seen in the bay of Skinos for days in the island of Ithaca. The vessel did not enter Vathi but stayed in Ithaca for 3 days, before sailing off for some island hopping and then returning for another three days.

The planning and engineering work began on the boat in November 2016 and earlier in 2020 the super-yacht was finally delivered to her experienced owner.

The 88.5 m motor yacht is not typical in style, she features a trademarked reverse-bow design called the X-Bow.

She is owned by Eyal Ofer, a Monaco based billionaire, active in shipping and real estate. He is not the last man in shipping indeed since in 2014 Eyal was ranked number 7 in Lloyd’s List 100 People in Shipping. With the net worth, which is estimated at US$ 9.4 billion, he definitely can afford this US$ 200 million luxury superyacht. Eyal is Chairman of Ofer Global, Zodiac Group, and Global Holdings. His father Sammy Offer was Israel’s richest man.

Some of her impressive highlights are a large swimming pool on the main deck aft and a helicopter deck with a D-value of 16. Olivia O offers accommodation up to 20 guests in 8 cabins, including Pullman bunks while crew accommodation is for 30 people.

Recent Comments